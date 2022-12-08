Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia















Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd (NTO.AX) said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's (KKR.N) Alludo.

Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with a 19.8% stake, without providing additional details.

Nitro, a PDF and e-signature software signing company, backed a near A$500 million offer from Alludo in October.

Alludo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4771 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











