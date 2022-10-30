Nitro Software recommends Alludo's takeover offer over Potentia's
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia-listed Nitro Software (NTO.AX) said on Monday it intends to recommend the A$2.00 per share takeover offer by Canada's Cascade Parent Limited, which trades as Alludo.
At the same time, Nitro said it rejected the takeover bid it received from Potentia Capital Management, for A$1.80 per share, as it undervalues Nitro.
