No signs of near-term recovery at Siemens Gamesa - Siemens Energy CEO

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) does not yet see signs of a recovery at wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), its chief executive said on Monday after launching a bid for minority holdings in the struggling unit. read more

"There are not yet clear signs of a near-term recovery in the current setup," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch told analysts on a conference call.

Through the bid, Siemens Gamesa will be "supported by Siemens Energy's proven turnaround expertise", Bruch added.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

