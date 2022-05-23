No signs of near-term recovery at Siemens Gamesa - Siemens Energy CEO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) does not yet see signs of a recovery at wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), its chief executive said on Monday after launching a bid for minority holdings in the struggling unit. read more
"There are not yet clear signs of a near-term recovery in the current setup," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch told analysts on a conference call.
Through the bid, Siemens Gamesa will be "supported by Siemens Energy's proven turnaround expertise", Bruch added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.