Nordstrom consults adviser for potential spinoff of Rack business - Bloomberg News
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) is consulting with AlixPartners to review options for its off-price Nordstrom Rack business including a potential spinoff into a separate company, Bloomberg news reported on Monday.
Nordstrom and AlixPartners did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.
