Norfolk Southern to buy assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway















Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) said on Monday it would buy the assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for about $1.62 billion in cash.

CSR is currently owned by the City of Cincinnati and operated by the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norfolk Southern Railway, under a lease agreement expiring in 2026.

"The Cincinnati Southern Railway is a critical artery linking the Midwest and the Southeast ...," Norfolk Southern's Chief Executive Alan Shaw said in a statement.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024, provides Norfolk Southern with about 9,500 acres of land.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











