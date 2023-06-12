Novartis to acquire US-based Chinook for $3.2 bln upfront

Logo is seen at new factory of Novartis in Stein
The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Monday that it has entered in an agreement to acquire U.S.-based Chinook Therapeutics for $3.2 billion upfront, with the deal expected to close in the second half.

The transaction is in the form of a merger of a newly formed Novartis subsidiary and Chinook, which has two high-value, late-stage medicines in development for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, the pharmaceutical company added in a statement.

Under the agreed deal, holders of Chinook common stock would receive $3.2 billion in cash upon closing, plus a contingent value right with a value of up to $300 million, payable in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones, it said.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next