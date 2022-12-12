Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to merge
OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients and enzymes makers Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) and Chr. Hansen (CHRH.CO) have agreed to merge, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.
"The combination of two strategically complementary companies with a shared purpose and advanced capabilities will show the world the true power of biosolutions," Chief Executive of Novozymes, Ester Baiget, said in the statement.
As part of the merger, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, Chr. Hansen will be dissolved.
The combined group will have an annual revenue of around 3.5 billion euros ($3.68 billion) and reach annual revenue synergies upwards of 200 million euros, the company said.
Ester Baiget and Novozymes' CFO, Lars Green, will continue in their positions in the combined group.
($1 = 0.9509 euros)
