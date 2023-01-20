Nutrien's Brazil unit to invest in fertilizer blending facility















SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian arm of Canada's Nutrien (NTR.TO) will shortly announce details regarding a new fertilizer blending unit to be built in the state of Sao Paulo as the firm continues to expand in the South American farm powerhouse.

In a statement to Reuters on Friday, a company representative said Nutrien's CEO Ken Seitz met Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas in Davos to discuss investment plans in the state.

Nutrien said more information about the new unit would be provided at a future, unspecified date.

Sao Paulo is Brazil's most industrialized state and also a big farm products producer and exporter. Aside from dozens of meat processing units, farmers in the state grow soybeans, corn and coffee, among other crops. Sao Paulo is also Brazil's biggest orange and sugarcane producer.

The Canadian company's Brazilian unit already operates a blending unit in the town of Itapetininga as well as 28 farm input retail chain stores in Sao Paulo state, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Freitas' staff said after meeting Nutrien's CEO that the company intends to increase its production capacity in Sao Paulo state in 2023, without elaborating.

