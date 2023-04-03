NVent to buy ECM Industries parent for $1.1 bln

The logo for nVent Electric plc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
The logo for nVent Electric plc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 3 (Reuters) - Electrical components manufacturer nVent Electric (NVT.N) said on Monday it will acquire ECM Industries parent ECM Investors for $1.1 billion.

UK-based nVent expects the buyout to add to its profits this year, after the transaction is closed.

ECM Industries, which has about 1,400 employees, is a manufacturer and supplier of electrical products used in irrigation, construction and other sectors.

The company, based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, reported revenue of $415 million in the twelve months ended Feb. 28.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

