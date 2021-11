NZ's Meridian Energy sells Australia energy unit for $528 mln to Shell-consortium

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Meridian Energy (MEL.NZ) on Monday said it agreed to sell its Australian energy business for A$729 million ($527.80 million) to global energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Australian investment manager Infrastructure Capital Group.

The agreement comes months after the Wellington, New Zealand-based power company kicked off a review of Meridian Energy Australia, which has about 294 megawatts of renewable generation capacity along with a retail power and gas business.

($1 = 1.3812 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.