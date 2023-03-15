NZ's Pushpay gets higher $1 bln bid from BGH Capital-Sixth Street consortium















March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings Ltd (PPH.NZ) on Thursday received a higher NZ$1.62 billion ($1.00 billion) buyout offer from a consortium that included investment firms Sixth Street and BGH Capital, sending the payments company's shares up nearly 14%.

The consortium, formally known as Pegasus Bidco Ltd, has now offered to pay NZ$1.42 per Pushpay share, compared with its previous offer of NZ$1.34 apiece which was rejected by the company's shareholders earlier this month.

The new offer represents a 15.4% premium to Pushpay's last close.

The previous offer required at least 75% of shareholders not associated with either Sixth Street or BGH Capital to vote in favour, but only 55.54% did.

The consortium has now entered into commitments with a number of the company's shareholders to vote in favour of the new offer, Auckland-based Pushpay said.

Pushpay also recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the revised bid.

The company's shares rose to NZ$1.40, highest in eight months.

($1 = 1.6152 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.