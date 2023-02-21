NZ's Pushpay says three shareholders intend to vote against buyout (Feb 22)















Feb 22 (Reuters) - Three institutional investors in New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings (PPH.NZ) have notified the payment platform provider that they intend to vote against its NZ$1.53 billion buyout by private equity investors, the company said on Wednesday.

ANZ Investments, Fisher Funds and Nikko Asset Management, which cumulatively hold a 5.7% stake in Pushpay, had each made public statements against the buyout, according to the company's statement.

Pushpay also added that a significant majority of shares are yet to be voted on the scheme.

In late October, BGH Capital and Sixth Street, which collectively hold a 20.34% stake in Pushpay, had offered to acquire the company for NZ$1.34 per share. read more

In order for the deal to go through, 75% or more of the shareholders in each interest class must vote in favour of the scheme, according to the press statement.

The company's non-conflicted directors reiterated their unanimous recommendation to vote in favour of the buyout.

Both BGH Capital and Sixth Street were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has been corrected to change shareholders' cumulative stake in Pushpay to 5.7% from 5%, in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











