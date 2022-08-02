Occidental Petroleum posts higher quarterly profit

The Occidental Petroleum Corp headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) posted a sequential rise in second-quarter profit, as the U.S. shale producer benefited from higher crude prices.

The company's net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $3.6 billion, or $3.47 per share, in the second quarter, compared with $4.7 billion, or $4.65 per share, in the first quarter.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

