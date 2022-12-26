Oil explorer Inpex to merge Tokyo trading unit into Singapore desk















TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp (1605.T) plans to absorb its separate Tokyo trading business into the company in April 2024, with its operations integrated into its Singapore desk in stages.

The move is aimed at expanding crude oil marketing channels in Asia, where energy demand is expected to grow, while responding to diversified customer demands on pricing, delivery terms and conditions, Inpex said in Monday's announcement.

Inpex plans to strengthen Inpex Energy Trading Singapore by rebasing some of the 30 Tokyo employees and transferring the Tokyo desk's operations in stages, a spokesperson said.

The company did not disclose the number of staff at the Singapore operation.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman











