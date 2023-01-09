Olam Group targets IPO of Olam Agri as early as first half of 2023















SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's commodity trader Olam Group said on Tuesday it plans to list its majority-owned unit Olam Agri Holdings as early as the first half of this year.

Olam Group plans Olam Agri's primary listing on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, with a possible concurrent listing on the Saudi Exchange of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

