OMV CEO: Mubadala's 25% share in Borealis will likely change ownership















BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is likely to part with its stake in petrochemicals group Borealis (BESGR.UL), which is majority owned by the oil company, according to OMV(OMVV.VI) chief executive Alfred Stern.

"Twenty-five percent is currently owned by Mubadala and that 25 percent is under discussion and will probably change hands," the executive said on Friday.

Stern would not say who the new owner of the block of shares will be. OMV holds 75 percent of Borealis.

Writing by Miranda Murray











