OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to form chemicals JV

[1/2] The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - Austrian petrochemical company OMV (OMVV.VI) on Friday said it will enter negotiations with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) over the combination of Borealis (BESGR.UL) and Borogue - two major chemicals and plastics companies in which both companies have interests.

It is intended that the two companies would form an equally-owned and listed joint venture that would be a platform for potential growth acquisitions to create a global polyolefin company with a presence in key markets, OMV added.

Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.