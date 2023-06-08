Online healthcare portal WebMD to acquire ASX-listed Limeade















June 9 (Reuters) - ASX-listed Limeade (LME.AX) said on Friday it will be acquired by WebMD in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of A$112 million ($75.21 million).

Shareholders of the U.S.-based software-as-a-service firm will receive A$0.425 per share from WebMD, a premium of 325% to Limeade's last closing price.

After the acquisition is completed, Limeade will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WebMD, the company said.

Limeade had cut 15% of its workforce in January under its restructuring plans and posted a 33% drop in its net profit after tax to $13.3 million for fiscal 2023.

The software provider said the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

($1 = 1.4892 Australian dollars)

