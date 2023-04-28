OpenAI closes $10 bln funding round at $27 bln-$29 bln valuation- TechCrunch

Illustration shows OpenAI logo
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has closed a new funding round of over $10.3 billion, valuing the company between $27 billion – $29 billion, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

(This story has been refiled to fix OpenAI's case in the headline)

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next