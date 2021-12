The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cloud computing company Oracle (ORCL.N) said it is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner (CERN.O), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be valued at $30 billion, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.