Orient Group plans to buy 25% stake in United Energy















HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Orient Group Inc's (600811.SS) unit planned to buy 25 percent stake in United Energy Group Ltd for $722.9 million, Orient said in a filing on Tuesday.

Orient Group's unit will set up an overseas special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the planned acquisition, it said in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.

Reporting by Meg Shen











