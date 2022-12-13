Orient Group plans to buy 25% stake in United Energy
HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Orient Group Inc's (600811.SS) unit planned to buy 25 percent stake in United Energy Group Ltd for $722.9 million, Orient said in a filing on Tuesday.
Orient Group's unit will set up an overseas special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the planned acquisition, it said in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.
