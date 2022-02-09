Origin Energy to take non-cash impairment charge in first half

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy (ORG.AX) expects to take a non-cash impairment charge from the sale of its 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG, the power and gas retailer said on Thursday.

The charge was estimated in the range of A$190 million to A$200 million ($136.38 million to $143.56 million) and would be taken in the first half of fiscal 2022.

In October last year, Origin agreed to sell a 10% stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project for A$2.12 billion to investor EIG Partners, marking the world's first deal involving private equity in an operating integrated LNG project. read more

Origin Energy said the charge would be partially offset by the release of A$100 million to A$110 million from its foreign currency translation reserve.

A capital gains tax expense of A$170 million to A$180 million would also be incurred from the transaction, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3931 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

