Orsted divests remaining stake in London Array for $922 mln

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) has agreed to divest its remaining 25% stake in London Array Offshore Wind Farm in Britain to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat for 717 million pounds ($922.85 million), the energy company said in a statement on Monday.

Orsted expects to close the deal at the end of July, the group added.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik

