Owner of Russian petrol station chain Trassa eyeing 2023 IPO, says board member
- Summary
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The owner of Russian petrol station chain Trassa plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in 2023 if market conditions allow, it said on Tuesday, the latest firm to voice listing ambitions as Russia makes a tentative return to equity markets.
Russia could see its first IPO since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, should electric scooter firm Whoosh list in Moscow this week, a move other companies will be watching closely.
EuroTrans, which owns Trassa, is preparing to issue bonds this month as it moves along the path to becoming a public company, requiring funds to develop its fleet of trucks, construct new filling stations, charging stations and rebrand.
"Of course, we ... are planning to go for an IPO because not only the bond market, but also the stock market is a market that values a company," said EuroTrans board member Sergei Alexeenkov.
"We are taking certain steps to become a public company," he said, adding that the parameters and timing of the company's IPO would be decided later.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsOrient Group plans to buy 25% stake in United Energy
Chinese conglomerate Orient Group Inc's unit planned to buy 25 percent stake in United Energy Group Ltd for $722.9 million, Orient said in a filing on Tuesday.
- BusinessGlobal Fashion Group sells Moscow-based Lamoda business for 95 mln euros
Global Fashion Group (GFG), a fashion retailer focused primarily on emerging markets, has completed the sale of its Moscow-based business, Lamoda, for at least 95 million euros ($100 million), it said late on Monday.