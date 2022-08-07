OZ Minerals rejects BHP's $5.8 billion nickel-copper play as undervalued

Summary

Summary Companies BHP made A$8.34 bln offer for OZ Minerals on Friday

BHP CEO "disappointed" with rejection

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australia's OZ Minerals (OZL.AX) rejected a A$8.34 billion ($5.8 billion) takeover proposal from BHP Group (BHP.AX) as the global miner seeks to tap metals like nickel and copper to ride a boom in electric vehicle demand.

OZ said the A$25 per share unsolicited, conditional and non-binding indicative offer, made on Friday and first disclosed on Monday, was "highly opportunistic" but significantly undervalued the nickel and copper miner.

The proposal was at a 32% premium to OZ's close on Friday, when it had a market capitalisation of A$6.37 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Demand is growing for metals such as nickel and copper, key components in electric vehicle batteries and components.

BHP said last week it would increase its spending on nickel exploration over the next two years and a potential deal for OZ would give it access to projects including West Musgrave in Western Australia, which has nickel-copper deposits. read more

"We are disappointed that the board of OZL has indicated that it is not willing to entertain our compelling offer or provide us with access to due diligence in relation to our proposal," BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry said.

The company did not say if it would make a revised offer.

OZ said BHP's proposal fell short on several fronts.

"We are mining minerals that are in strong demand particularly for the global electrification and decarbonisation thematic ... We do not consider the proposal from BHP sufficiently recognises these attributes," OZ Chief Executive Andrew Cole said.

BHP's offer did not reflect the value of potential operational synergies the firms could have in South Australia and Western Australia, he added.

OZ also disclosed that BHP had acquired a less than 5% stake in its shares via derivative instruments.

($1 = 1.4482 Australian dollars)

