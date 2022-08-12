Packaging firm Mondi to sell its largest Russian plant for $1.6 bln

Summary

Summary Companies To sell Russian business Mondi Syktyvkar

Expects deal to complete in the H2 of 2022

Shares up 7%

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi (MNDI.L) agreed on Friday to sell its largest plant in Russia to an investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin for 95 billion roubles ($1.6 billion).

Mondi's London-listed shares jumped more than 7% on the news, as it said it would distribute the proceeds from the sale of Mondi Syktyvkar to shareholders.

Mondi also has three much smaller plants in Russia that are not affiliated to Syktyvkar and not part of Friday's deal with Augment Investments, it said.

It plans to divest those as well after it explored all options for its interests in Russia following the Ukraine war. read more

Many Western companies have suspended Russian operations or left the country completely following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has complicated doing business there. read more

The deal is conditional on approval by the Russian government and Mondi shareholders, who will receive a dividend from the proceeds, the company said.

It is expected to close in the second half of 2022, Mondi said.

Mondi's Syktyvkar, a pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in the capital of the Komi Republic, employs about 4,500 people and generated revenues of more than 821 million euros ($845 million) last year.

($1 = 60.9500 roubles)

Reporting by Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter

