PacWest Bancorp to sell real estate loans to Kennedy-Wilson subsidiary

A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/

May 22 (Reuters) - Regional lender PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) said on Monday it entered into an agreement to sell a portfolio of 74 real estate construction loans with an aggregate principal balance of around $2.6 billion currently outstanding to a subsidiary of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW.N).

PacWest said in a filing it will also sell an additional six real estate construction loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $363 million to Kennedy-Wilson.

The transaction is expected to close in multiple tranches during the second quarter and early part of the third quarter of 2023.

