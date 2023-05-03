PacWest is weighing strategic options, including possible sale - Bloomberg News

A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach
A general view of Pacific Western Bank in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 3 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) has been weighing a range of strategic options, including a sale, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

