PacWest is weighing strategic options, including possible sale - Bloomberg News
May 3 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) has been weighing a range of strategic options, including a sale, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
