ParshipMeet IPO not realistic in 2023 - ProsiebenSat.1 CEO















BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - An initial public offering (IPO) of the dating group ParshipMeet will not be possible this year due to the investor climate, the chief executive of majority shareholder ProsiebenSat.1 told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"Given the investor climate, an IPO this year is not realistic. As we focus on operational improvements, it will definitely be pushed to the coming years," Bert Habets said.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams











