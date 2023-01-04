Payments provider ACI Worldwide considers sale, shares surge - Bloomberg News















Jan 4 (Reuters) - Payments technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW.O) is in talks with private equity firms for a potential sale of the company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that there was no certainty ACI would reach a deal, given the rocky state of the leveraged financing markets.

Shares of the Naples, Florida-based company rose nearly 13% to close at $26.11, its highest point since August 2022, to attain a market capitalization of nearly $2.9 billion.

ACI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had explored a sale two years ago as well, with Starboard Value pushing the move after acquiring a stake. The investor has been selling down its stake since reaching an agreement in 2021 that added two independent directors to ACI's board.

Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











