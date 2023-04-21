Brookfield bids $2.65 bln for Network International, beating CVC's proposal















April 21 (Reuters) - Network International (NETW.L) said on Friday that private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management had proposed to buy the London-listed payments provider for about 2.13 billion pounds ($2.65 billion).

Brookfield's proposal of 400 pence per share is higher than the 387-pence-per-share joint proposal from private equity firms CVC Capital and Francisco Partners, disclosed on Monday.

Network International said it was evaluating Brookfield's proposal, in what could be the start of a bidding war for the largest payment processing firm across the Middle East and Africa.

Analysts at Jefferies had said earlier this week that several Network shareholders have suggested an offer above 400 pence per share would be acceptable. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

