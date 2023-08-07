Paytm CEO Sharma to buy 10.3% stake in co from Antfin Holding
BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Paytm's (PAYT.NS) founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will buy a 10.3% stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V., the fintech company said in a filing on Monday.
Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company.
