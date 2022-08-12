Pearson to sell S.African courseware business to Novus for $64 mln
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson (PSON.L) said on Friday it will sell 75% of its South African courseware publishing business to print production firm Novus Holdings (NVSJ.J) for 53 million pounds ($64.30 million).
The company said the sale concludes the strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses, whose disposal will have a 15 million-20 million pound impact to its 2022 adjusted operating profit.
The business being sold in South Africa includes its K12, Technical & Vocational Education and Training catalogue and higher education courseware.
($1 = 0.8242 pounds)
