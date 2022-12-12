Pembina to sell near $500 mln stake in KKR-backed gas pipeline system















Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Pembina Pipeline Corp's (PPL.TO) joint venture with KKR & Co (KKR.N) has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Key Access Pipeline System (KAPS) to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners for C$662.5 million ($484.89 million).

The deal provides Stonepeak access to a pipeline system that moves natural gas liquids to processing facilities for export to Asia, a market with a growing appetite for North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it moves away from coal and as reduced Russian exports leave a void in global supply.

Formed in March through deals worth C$11.4 billion, the joint venture PGI is owned 60% by Pembina while KKR's global infrastructure funds hold the rest.

KAPS is a 560-km pipeline system that transports natural gas liquids between Western Canada's Montney and Duvernay fields to Keyera's processing facilities in Fort Saskatchewan.

Keyera Corp (KEY.TO) will continue holding the remaining 50% stake in KAPS and will operate the asset, Stonepeak said.

Both the companies said the sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

($1 = 1.3663 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.