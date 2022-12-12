Pembina to sell near $500 mln stake in KKR-backed gas pipeline system
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Pembina Pipeline Corp's (PPL.TO) joint venture with KKR & Co (KKR.N) has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Key Access Pipeline System (KAPS) to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners for C$662.5 million ($484.89 million).
The deal provides Stonepeak access to a pipeline system that moves natural gas liquids to processing facilities for export to Asia, a market with a growing appetite for North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it moves away from coal and as reduced Russian exports leave a void in global supply.
Formed in March through deals worth C$11.4 billion, the joint venture PGI is owned 60% by Pembina while KKR's global infrastructure funds hold the rest.
KAPS is a 560-km pipeline system that transports natural gas liquids between Western Canada's Montney and Duvernay fields to Keyera's processing facilities in Fort Saskatchewan.
Keyera Corp (KEY.TO) will continue holding the remaining 50% stake in KAPS and will operate the asset, Stonepeak said.
Both the companies said the sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
($1 = 1.3663 Canadian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsThoma Bravo to buy Coupa Software for $6.15 bln amid tech slump
Coupa Software Inc said on Monday it will sell itself to private equity major Thoma Bravo for $6.15 billion in cash, calling the deal the "optimal path forward" as broader economic uncertainty hammers technology stocks.
- BusinessExclusive: Hestia seeks to take control of Pitney Bowes board, oust CEO
Hestia Capital Partners LP plans to overhaul the board of shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes Inc and replace its chief executive and chair, according to a letter to other shareholders reviewed by Reuters.