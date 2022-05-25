Pension fund HESTA to vote against demerger of Australia's AGL Energy

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian pension fund HESTA said on Wednesday it will vote against the proposed demerger of AGL Energy (AGL.AX), as it doesn't see the split sufficiently supporting decarbonisation to meet the targets of the Paris climate agreement.

HESTA, which owns a 0.36% stake in the power producer, joins tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes in opposing the demerger. Cannon-Brookes's plan to thwart the demerger is seen as a part of his attempt to buy the company instead.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V

