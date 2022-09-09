Pentwater weighs legal action against Rio-Turquoise Hill deal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Pentwater Capital Management LP, the second-largest shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO), said on Friday it does not support Rio Tinto's (RIO.L) acquisition of the Canadian miner, and was weighing legal options to thwart the deal.

The activist investor added it now owns 11.67% of Turquoise Hill's shares.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

