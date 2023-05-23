Factbox: Permian set for M&A frenzy as cash-rich producers seek reserve boost















May 22 (Reuters) - Dealmaking is picking up in the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oil patch, as drillers look to quickly rebuild their depleting assets.

Permian is a prime target for producers looking to increase their inventory. The shale patch, which lies between Texas and New Mexico, has the necessary infrastructure and is known for high productivity and large undeveloped reserves.

Below is a list of Permian Basin deals signed since the start of 2023:

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.