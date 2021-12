Pfizer logo seen outside their building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA.O) in a $6.7 billion deal, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

