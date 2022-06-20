Pfizer to buy 8.1% of capital of vaccines company Valneva

A person walks past a Pfizer logo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French specialty vaccine company Valneva (VLS.PA) and U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer (PFE.N) said they had entered an equity subscription agreement under which Pfizer will invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) in Valneva, representing 8.1% of its capital.

The deal comes through a reserved capital increase to further support the strategic Lyme partnership between the two companies, they added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

