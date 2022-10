Oct 20 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarettes-maker Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) on Thursday raised its buyout offer for Swedish Match AB (SWMA.ST) to SEK 116 per share.

Philip Morris had offered SEK 106 a share for Swedish Match in May, for a total deal value of about $16 billion at the time.

