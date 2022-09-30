Philippines' BPI to merge with smaller Robinsons Bank















MANILA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Philippines' oldest lender said on Friday it is merging with a smaller commercial bank to expand its client base and fast-track growth.

In a disclosure, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI.PS) said it will be the surviving entity merging with unlisted Robinsons Bank. Stockholders of Robinsons Bank will own around 6% of BPI, it added.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales











