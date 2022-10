WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - PKO BP has started the sale of 14.16 million shares in PKN Orlen, representing 2.26% of its share capital, via an accelerated book building process, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The process is expected to conclude on Tuesday, PKO BP said.

Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Jan Harvey











