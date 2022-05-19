Poland's LPP decides to sell its Russian company to Chinese consortium

May 19 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP (LPPP.WA) has decided to sell its Russian company RE Trading to a Chinese consortium, LPP said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, the buyer will not purchase rights to use the names and trademarks of clothing brands owned by LPP, however, it will acquire the right to sell all goods belonging to the Russian company.

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

