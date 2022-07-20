Poland's PKN Orlen agrees deal with Treasury regarding takover of Grupa Lotos

The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at a petrol station in Warsaw, Poland, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel//

July 20 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) signed an agreement with the treasury in relation to its planned merger with Grupa Lotos (LTSP.WA), the company said on Wednesday.

"We have signed an important agreement with @MAPGOVPL (Ministry Of States Assets) in which we declare the continuation of investment (of) @Grupa Lotos. It also contains the diversification of the direction of crude oil deliveries to the Gdansk refinery, reducing emissions from production and growth in new business areas", Orlen's CEO, Daniel Obajtek tweeted.

The Polish refiner also declared that it would maintain the proper functioning of the Gdansk refinery, which had been operating as part of Grupa Lotos before the merger.

The agreement with the State Treasury is binding over period of 10 years.

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Patrycja Zaras and Anna Banacka in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens

