Poland's Rafako to file for bankruptcy after Tauron's damages claim
WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish company Rafako (RFK.WA) said on Thursday it was filing for bankruptcy a day after Tauron (TPE.WA) demanded 1.3 billion zloty ($298 million) in damages and penalty fees from Rafako's consortium that built a 910 megawatt (MW) power unit that Tauron deems faulty.
The company questions Tauron's claims, but is afraid they could impact its ability to conduct business operations and find an investor it is seeking, it said in a statement.
Rafako's shares were almost 30% down at 1041 GMT.
($1 = 4.3620 zlotys)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- TechnologyIndia's Cyient reports strong Q3 revenue as acquisitions pay off
Indian engineering and tech firm Cyient Ltd on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 37% jump in quarterly revenue on the back of a slew of acquisitions that helped counter a weak demand in an uncertain economic environment.
- DealsDER Touristik in advanced talks to take over rival FTI - Handelsblatt
Germany's tour operator DER Touristik, a unit of retail group REWE, is in advanced negotiations regarding a takeover of Munich-based rival FTI, daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the transaction.