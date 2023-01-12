Poland's Rafako to file for bankruptcy after Tauron's damages claim















WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish company Rafako (RFK.WA) said on Thursday it was filing for bankruptcy a day after Tauron (TPE.WA) demanded 1.3 billion zloty ($298 million) in damages and penalty fees from Rafako's consortium that built a 910 megawatt (MW) power unit that Tauron deems faulty.

The company questions Tauron's claims, but is afraid they could impact its ability to conduct business operations and find an investor it is seeking, it said in a statement.

Rafako's shares were almost 30% down at 1041 GMT.

($1 = 4.3620 zlotys)

Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.