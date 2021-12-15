Pot producer Canopy Growth to sell German medical marijuana business

A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), said on Wednesday it would sell its German medical marijuana business, C3 Cannabinoid Compound Co GmbH, to a European pharmaceutical firm as the pot producer continues to cut costs and focus on its core Canadian market.

Canopy, which bought C3 in 2019 in an all-cash C$342.9 million ($266.52 million) deal, is selling the unit to Germany's Dermapharm Holding SE (DMPG.DE).

The company will receive an upfront payment of about C$115.5 million once the deal closes, expected by Jan. 31, 2022, and up to C$61.4 million subject to the achievement of select milestones by the C3 business. (https://bit.ly/3snKymn)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The unit's revenue has slumped in recent quarters as lockdown measures in Germany restricted people's ability to visit doctors and pharmacies. C3 revenue fell 13% to C$11.9 million in the most recent quarterly earnings reported by Canopy.

The divesture will help avoid future operational complexities and cut short-term capital investment requirements by more than C$50 million, Canopy said, adding that all C3 employees will be retained by Dermapharm.

($1 = 1.2866 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.