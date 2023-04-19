Potential UniCredit-Banco BPM merger has "strategic value", banks' investor says















MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - A potential merger between UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has a "strategic value", the chairman of Fondazione CRT, which holds stakes in both Italian banks, said on Wednesday in an interview published by daily la Repubblica.

Fabrizio Palenzona on Tuesday was named the new chairman of Fondazione CRT, which holds 1.9% of Italy's second-largest bank UniCredit and a stake of 1.8% in smaller peer Banco BPM.

