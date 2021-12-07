Premier Miton posts FY inflows of $1.1 bln

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British fund manager Premier Miton said it had net inflows of 830 million pounds ($1.10 billion) for the year ending in September and will propose a dividend of 10 pence for the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Last month, British fund manager River and Mercantile Group (RIV.L) said it had received preliminary approaches for a possible buyout from rivals Premier Miton Group (PMIP.L) and AssetCo Plc (ASTO.L). read more

Premier Miton said it had assets under management of 14 billion pounds at the end of October this year.

The company's chief executive Mike O'Shea said in a statement that he wanted to raise the firm's AUM to in excess of 20 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7532 pounds)

Reporting By John O'Donnell Editing by Rachel Armstrong

