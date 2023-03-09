3D printer maker Nano offers $1.1 bln for remaining stake in Stratasys















March 9 (Reuters) - Nano Dimension Ltd (2N5By.F) offered to buy the remaining stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS.O) it does not already own for about $1.1 billion, as the Israeli firm looks to scale up its 3D printing business with the acquisition of the larger and older rival.

Shares of Stratasys, which makes industrial 3D printers, rose 15.9% to $16.25 in extended trading after Nano Dimension offered a price of $18 per share, a premium of about 28% to Stratasys' last close on Thursday.

Stratasys confirmed it had received an unsolicited non-binding indicative offer from Nano Dimension and will review and evaluate the proposal.

Founded in 2012, Nano Dimension currently owns about 14.5% of Stratasys' outstanding shares and is the largest shareholder in the company that was founded over 30 years ago.

Nano disclosed a 12.12% stake in Stratasys in July last year, shortly after which Stratasys adopted a limited shareholder rights plan or "poison pill".

Greenhill & Co LLC and Lazard Frères & Co LLC are acting as Nano Dimension's financial advisers, and Sullivan & Worcester LLP as legal.

