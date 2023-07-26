Private-equity backers of Plan B pill weigh $4 bln sale - Bloomberg News

July 26 (Reuters) - Private-equity backers of Foundation Consumer Healthcare are exploring a potential sale of the company which sells the popular morning-after pill Plan B One-Step, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company may seek a sale for more than $4 billion, the report added.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.