Private-equity backers of Plan B pill weigh $4 bln sale - Bloomberg News
July 26 (Reuters) - Private-equity backers of Foundation Consumer Healthcare are exploring a potential sale of the company which sells the popular morning-after pill Plan B One-Step, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company may seek a sale for more than $4 billion, the report added.
